Experts list seven best summer fashion trends that you must look out for

From pastel shades to message-driven slogan T-shirts, here are seven best summer trends both men and women should look out for

Shades of red, bordeaux, pink and yellow are the key emanating colours this summer. Along with these colours, core summer essentials like white and blue also build foundations of the wardrobe. Prernaa Lohiya, Marketing Manager, French Connection, and Samantha Chilton, Head of Design KOOVS, have listed seven best summer fashion trends you must look out for.

1. Fun and message-driven slogan T-shirts: Fun and message-driven slogan T-shirts that speak your mind, some core checkered shirts and athleisure inspired look for men are big this season. For women, soft florals and fashion infused athleisure is here to stay.

2. Side-striped bottoms and popper pants: Some of the other trends this season include side striped bottoms and popper pants.

3. Summer dresses in pastel shades: For a more ethereal look, you can choose pretty summer dresses in pastel hues as well.

4. Florals, solids, and patterns in green: The new hot colour for the summer is green and this can be seen in the form of florals, solids and patterns.

5. Bohemian grunge: It is also that time of the season when Bohemian grunge and festival dressing is popular including details like studding, lace inserts and broderie.

6. Neon camo and digital oversized sleeveless shirts for men: Men can add an element of exploration, with utility and military accents. Also this season it's all about the prints; from contrasting resort florals to neon camo and digital oversized sleeveless shirts.

7. Embroidered denim jacket: For layering, denim works wonders in summer and one can pick an embroidered denim jacket to layer a look with clean slip ons.

This summer, let your clothes speak your mind and add bright hues to your wardrobe to make a fashionable statement, say experts.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS)

