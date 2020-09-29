Expiry Date trailer: This thriller will give you an adrenaline rush

ZEE5 just released the gripping trailer of Expiry Date that will have you on the edge of your seat. Expiry Date is a suspense thriller with unexpected twists in every episode, interwoven with love, trust, deceit and vengeance.

Watch the trailer here:

It starts with Tony sitting across the table filing a police complaint for his missing wife and the exact same complaint of a missing husband from the wedding is reported. Are these two connected? The trailer of the show is an early gut punch that brings to light puzzling love affairs and its dark secrets.

Sneha Ullal, who is making her digital debut with this show, said, "The trailer is out now, and it looks really intense. You can expect a lot of dark, twisted & thrilling moments throughout the 10-episode series which premieres on October 2. I am extremely excited and looking forward to binge-watch this with you all."

Directed by Shankar K Marthand, produced by Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd., the series stars Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza in pivotal roles.

Expiry Date is a ten-episode series set to premiere on October 2 on ZEE5.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news