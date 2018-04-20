Explore Goa through art!

An art-meets-travel experience in Goa promises to paint a different picture of the sunshine state



St Sebastian Chapel in Fontainhas. Pic courtesy/Mark D'Souza

There are two kinds of people who visit Goa - the peace and leisure seekers who soak up the solitude that the place offers, and the 'woohoo' gang who could do with drinking and partying at Mambo's every night. If you belong to the former category and wish to add a different touch to your annual summer Goa trip, sign up for Colour Fiesta Goa, a three-day opportunity to explore the sunshine state through art.



The heritage walk includes a visit to Goan musician Chico Fonseca’s home. Pics courtesy/Photooneil

Curated by Weekend Art Room, which conducts art workshops for those looking for a breather in Mumbai, the event will combine art lessons with a heritage walk and a day on the beach. Founder Sona Choksi, a self-taught artist who works with a team of art professionals, was looking to combine her love for painting and travel. The result was an art trip to Sindhudurg last year, which saw 40 enthusiasts, including art students and teachers, paint in the mobile-free green environs of the sea-side district.



Fontainhas is a heritage Latin quarter in Panjim, Goa

"I am passionate about art and travel. Usually people from the city paint either in restaurants or someone's home for paint parties. But to explore art in nature, where you live in a village and sit amid greenery without your cellphone, means that the output acquired a new form and has a different value altogether. One of the art teachers who was a part of the Sindhudurg trip had tears in her eyes as she was overwhelmed by the experience, which is unlike doing anything in the city. Goa is not just about drinking and partying, I want people to explore its other side," says Choksi.

The Sindhudurg trip included live painting sessions, using local red sand to create art with natural colours, and making art with leaves, stones and other elements of nature. The Goa trip will offer a similar experience. This includes painting with watercolours at Vagator beach (the stay will be near the beach too), spending a day at a local pottery studio to learn to create something with clay, a graffiti wall creation, working with acrylic paints and creating sand art.

The trip will also include a heritage sketch crawl in Fontainhas, the old Latin quarter in Panjim, a heritage area dotted with colourful picture-perfect homes. The walk will be conducted by Make it Happen, a travel experience company that regularly conducts such walks. "Fontainhas was a marshland and not habitable at all.

Sona Choksi

All the houses have been made on reclaimed land, and the narrow streets are great for exploring the place on foot. You won't find much traffic as opposed to the planned area of Panjim. The lifestyle of the place is very inspiring, laidback, quiet and quaint. The food is authentic. It has homes with tiled roofs built in the Portuguese style that are over a 100 years old with generations of families living in them. People still speak in Portuguese.

There are many art galleries and performance spaces in this area that promote all kinds of art. The area is also known for St Sebastian Chapel, which has a unique statue of Christ on the crucifix with his eyes open. Then there is the 31st January Road which commemorates the liberation of Portugal from Spain in 1640. We will also visit and meet Chico Fonseca. He is a known fado (a style of Portuguese music) musician," says Murali Shankaran, chief travel designer, Make It Happen.

From April 26 to 30

At: Stay near Vagator, North Goa

LOG on to: facebook.com/ weekendartroom

Call: 9930602032

Cost: Rs 10,500

