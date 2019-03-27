Extortion racket run by Delhi jail inmate busted, two arrested

national

The accused have been identified as Bal Kishan, a resident of Trilok Puri, and Mohammad Ateek, a resident of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell Tuesday claimed to have busted an extortion racket being run from inside Mandoli prison in Delhi with the arrest of two henchmen of Khoda Gang.

On the direction of the gang leader lodged in prison, the accused had planned a spate of murders to stamp supremacy in Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony, they said. The accused have been identified as Bal Kishan, a resident of Trilok Puri, and Mohammad Ateek, a resident of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad.

They are the henchmen of Khoda Gang leader Chanderbhan, police said. "With the arrest of Bal Kishan and Mohammad Ateek of Khoda gang, the police busted the extortion racket being operated from Mandoli prison in the national capital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

The duo was arrested following a tip off about Chanderbhan passing instructions to his henchmen to kill two persons. The accused were arrested before they could execute their plan, he said. During a search of the prison barrack where Chanderbhan was lodged, police found a diary with the details of Ateek, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

