Extraction: Tyler and Ovi's special bond is something you don't want to miss!

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Tyler Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Amidst the action, the fights, the chaos and gangster war, Ovi (played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal) develops a special bond with Tyler Rake. He becomes Ovi's hero for being a brave man in the way he rescues people and is the best at what he does. Ovi sees Tyler's emotional side, hidden behind an otherwise strong exterior, and touches the chords of his heart with his kind words. The two share a beautiful bond of trust and friendship which is showcased throughout the film.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour, among others. Extraction releases exclusively on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

