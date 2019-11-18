Eye-catching, indeed

Move over aviators

Every girl should own a pair of overlarge sunglasses. They not only look classy, but can also be worn with everything, even Indian wear at weddings. Think of this as the replacement for aviators.

The thicker the rim, the better, but make sure they don't have any print. You can have them in a lighter or darker colour than the glasses.

A dark one in black or brown is a safe-bet even for those who have a diamond-shaped face, as long as it doesn't cover 60 per cent of your face or falls off your nose.

Small wonder

Men too can ditch their aviators and go for a smaller pair of shades. Just make sure it doesn't make your face look too long.

Play around with shapes, but with caution. Avoid a pair with too many angles if you have a triangular face.

Avoid the reflective variants in any shape or size because they are outdated. Pick up dark ones instead — brown, black, blue or even a bottle green works best.

If you do want to wear a bright colour, then make sure it is monochromatic and has

thin, almost non-existent rims.

Catch the cat-eye

The cat-eye design works best for women of all face types. But adjust its size in accordance with the shape of your face.

If you have a round face, opt for an edgier pair and make sure the shades aren't too small.

You can play around with the colours in this one and go beyond the monochrome — rims in a bright colour and dark glasses are ideal. Stay away from silver, gold and light pink.

Avoid embellishments on the frame,

as that would look tacky and take away from the look.

By Karishma Kuenzang with inputs from stylist Anjali Xalxo

