Eye on the sky

It looks like a sky speckled with fireworks, but the Geminid shower, according to NASA, is a barrage of debris caused by asteroid 3200 Phaethon. Every December, when the Earth passes through this trail of debris or dust, the meteoroids burn up in the atmosphere, creating meteors, and lead to the Geminid shower. According to the space organisation, Geminids travel through the atmosphere at 78,000 mph. This year, the annual Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak during the intervening hours of December 13 and 14, and if you'd like to view the celestial phenomenon, head to these campsites.

Learn under the stars

Campus Earth, which is a knowledge and mentorship platform, is organising a guided viewing of the Geminid meteor shower at a 65-acre forest retreat, called One Earth, in Mulshi. Think telescopes, chats about the galaxy and constellations, and uncovering hidden mysteries of outer space — all under an open night sky. The viewing experience at the camp will be facilitated by a mentor, Vikram Londhe, from Natskies Observatory, Satara.

On December 13 and 14

Call 9819540004

Cost Rs 4,500 (for adults)

Into the wild

If you're someone who digs wilderness, foray into Vanvadi, a regenerated forest, 10 km from Neral station. Resident volunteer Rayyan Shaikh shares that participants will explore the community house, go on a forest trail, and interact with the adivasi community, before watching the Geminids. "Our focus is on a sustainable experience and there's a 180 degree view of the sky," he says.

On December 10, 11, 12

Call 8452855203

Cost Rs 1,500 onwards

Capture the moment

For shutterbugs, Pune-based photographer Indrajit Bhat, along with Omkar Kelkar, is organising a camp where you get to learn how to shoot the night sky while watching the meteor shower. "Even amateurs are welcome but they'll need their own DSLRs and tripods. We'll teach them long-exposure photography, and basics of macro photography," Bhat shares.

On December 13 to 14

Call 9822002909

Cost Rs 2,500

