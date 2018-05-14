F1: Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP, Sebastian Vettel fourth

World Champion Lewis wins Spanish GP to extend overall lead by 17 points; rival Vettel's Ferrari is 4th



Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton sprays champagne atop the podium after winning the Spanish F1 Grand Prix in Montmelo, Spain yesterday

Lewis Hamilton extended his lead in the drivers' world championship to 17 points yesterday when he roared to an imperious victory as Mercedes scored a one-two triumph at the Spanish GP. The defending four-time world champion dominated from start to finish and clocked a series of record laps for his second successive win. It was the 64th victory of his career — only Michael Schumacher on 91 has more — and came from his 74th pole. He joined seven-time champion Schumacher and two-time champion Mika Hakkinen as a three-time winner in Spain.

Finn Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes came in ahead of red Bull's Max Verstappen, who resisted late pressure from four-time champ Sebastian Vettel, who led Hamilton by 17 points after the opening three races this year. Vettel was second until he took an ill-judged second pit-stop, under the Virtual Safety Car, midway, dropping two places.



Hamilton's Mercedes car is chased around a bend by Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari during the Spanish GP. Pics/AFP

Australian Daniel Ricciardo was fifth in the second Red Bull ahead of Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Spaniards Carlos Sainz, of Renault, and Fernando Alonso, of McLaren. Mexican Sergio Perez of Force India came home ninth ahead of the impressive Monegasque Charles Leclerc of Sauber. Only 14 of the 20 completed the race after a high-speed crash in Lap 1, triggered by a spin from Romain Grosjean's Haas car, and a sequence of retirements.

64

No. of F1 race wins for Lewis Hamilton — second behind Michael Schumacher at 91

