F1: Pierre Gasly claims surprise Italian GP win; Lewis Hamilton penalised

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely victory at the Italian Grand Prix after a thrilling race which saw world champion Lewis Hamilton given a 10-second penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their home circuit on Sunday.

It was Gasly's first-ever win in F1. The Frenchman finished 0.415 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point's Lance Stroll. All three drivers had never won a race and each had only one top-three finish to their name.

Hamilton appeared on course for a comfortable victory from pole position but he was given the stop-go penalty for entering the pit lane when closed. The Mercedes driver finished seventh, 17.245 behind Gasly, 24.

Ferrari Flop

Ferrari's abysmal weekend continued as Sebastian Vettel had a brake failure on Lap 7 and he limped into the pits with his right-rear brake disc in flames. It was the four-time champion's first DNF at Monza in his 14th start.

Race red-flagged

His teammate Charles Leclerc had made it into fourth but lost the rear of the car on Lap 25 and crashed into the barriers, causing the race to be red flagged. By that time Hamilton's penalty had been announced. Hamilton had pitted under safety car after Kevin Magnussen broke down but was unaware the pit lane was closed.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever