F1: Sebastian Vettel eyes comfort in German GP

Hockenheim: Sebastian Vettel heads to the Hockenheim circuit this weekend for his home German GP, returning to the scene of the costly crash that decisively swung last year's title battle in his rival Lewis Hamilton's favour.

The Ferrari driver was on course for an easy win from pole in the 2018 edition of the race, when a mistake on a wet track sent him sliding into the barriers and out of the race.

The mistake hurt his title charge, and that's why he said yesterday: “We have got to make up for last year, especially myself. I look forward to racing in Hockenheim.” Vettel trails leader Lewis Hamilton by 100 points.

