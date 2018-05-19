FA Cup final: Antonio Conte focussing on final rather than future

Antonio Conte reiterated his focus is on tonight's FA Cup final rather than the ongoing speculation over his future as Chelsea head coach



Antonio Conte reiterated his focus is on tonight's FA Cup final rather than the ongoing speculation over his future as Chelsea head coach. A fifth-placed finish in EPL, missing out on Champions League qualification, came as part of a season of discontent for Conte, who could still finish the campaign with a trophy if the Blues beat Man United at Wembley.

And speculation has been rife that owner Roman Abramovich is preparing to make a managerial change this summer. If so, the Wembley date would be Conte's last as boss. "I can say this will be my last match this season," Conte said. "Then, as you know, I have a contract and I'm committed to the club."

Asked about the prospect of a change at Stamford Bridge, Conte evaded the question. "I don't know," he said. "I think we must be focused on the game. For us this game is important because we have a chance to finish the season with a trophy. It's important for the players, for the coach, for the manager, for our fans, for the club, to finish the season with a trophy. We have to try to do everything to win."

