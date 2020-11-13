Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Netflix brings an outrageously hilarious sassy reality show

Lean back, call your girl gang, grab some popcorn, and give in to your guilty pleasures with Netflix's upcoming reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. You've seen them on Page 3, strutting down the streets of Mumbai or Manhattan in exquisite couture, cheering on their B-Town husbands and kids, and expertly juggling their roles as wives, mothers, friends, and boss ladies.

Now, get a chance to get to know these ladies, up close and personal. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey invite you into their homes and lives, giving you a sneak peek into what it takes to be oh-so-fabulous. Netflix today released the trailer of the reality series, which will premiere on the service on November 27, 2020.

Watch the trailer here:

Bound by a friendship that dates back 25 years, this girl gang is like no other. With a surplus of sass and a whole lot of outrageous fun, these women sure know how to have a good time. Follow them as they go about managing their lives, kids, businesses and, most importantly, each other.

Witness these women work hard and party harder in Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' releasing on November 27, 2020 - exclusively on Netflix!

