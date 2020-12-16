Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: Seema Khan on baring life for public consumption on new show

Seema Khan, fashion designer, and wife of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan appears in the show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show traces the lives of four-star wives of the Hindi film industry and Seema, who is one of them, says she was never nervous about having cameras in her home.

The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor (wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife and Ananya Panday's mother), and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 years. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri make a cameo.

Asked if she found it worrisome to give out so much about her life for public consumption, Seema told IANS: "I never looked at it that way. We did a pilot, so I had a bit of a teaser as to what was to come, and none of this show is scripted. The crew became great friends with all of us and I developed a certain comfort level with them."

"Even when I talked in my video diaries it was like I was talking to a friend. I was never prepared for anything. Everything was spontaneous. I didn't have any opportunity to be nervous as far as the cameras coming into my home was concerned. They have done it aesthetically. They were sensitive towards us," she added.

Seema says that she felt like a child. "I was protected by all of them. The whole team has been all protective for us."

She is happy about reactions to the show. "I am in this bubble. I am in shock. I am just feeling gratitude because I don't understand what I did. It is so nice to see so many nice people out there -- young girls and so many age groups -- connecting," she told IANS.

Would she want a season two? "If I had it my way, then 100 percent," she replied.

