The interplay of good and evil in human nature has rarely been so boldly depicted as in this early Gothic work, which describes strange occurrences between Dr Henry Jekyll and the evil Edward Hyde. Robert Louis Stevenson's novella proved to be so influential that the term 'Jekyll and Hyde' has become a part of our popular lexicon, to describe people with an unpredictably dual nature. However, instead of viewing the text as a literal playing out of a personality disorder, Dr Nahid Dave, a psychiatrist at Thought Matters, points out that the Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is a metaphoric description of certain fundamental, but not commonly discussed, concepts.

Complex interplay

Our conscious mind, or what we pay attention to, is only the tip of the iceberg. Below that is the subconscious, which we may not be aware but plays a major role in how we act and behave. It is affected by our past experiences. Our lowest level is the unconscious, dictating our defence mechanisms when we are under stress. It is our mind's way of protecting us from these stressors.



RL Stevenson

In Freudian theory, there is a continuous, complex interplay between the conscious, subconscious, and unconscious mind. In case of dissociative disorders, our mind perceives the stressor as being too much to handle. The magnanimity of this stressor is also dependent on our coping skills. If the stressor is making us feel helpless or hopeless, there is a possibility of the unconscious coming up with a defence mechanism such as dissociation, where our entire personality transforms into something else.

There are numerous instances where timid and introverted individuals have changed into entirely different personalities to protect themselves, suggests Dr Dave, adding that this switch is subconscious, unlike what the book describes, at least in the initial transformations. Further, any illness whether physical or mental, brings primary and secondary gains. Primary gains involve feeling cared for and nurtured, while secondary gains relate to absolving yourself from the duties or responsibilities that are likely causing the stress. "In dissociative disorders, the relief that stems from exempting oneself from the stressor gets further reinforced with each episode."



Dr Nahid Dave

Enter superego

The classic set in Victorian England, also draws attention, albeit in a metaphoric way, about the struggle between our id, ego, and superego. The superego is our moral compass, while the id includes our basic desire, pleasures and impulses. The ego navigates between the two. From an early age, we are taught that in order to be good or successful, we must favour the superego. "We are encouraged to ignore the id and are rewarded if we control our temptations. Over time, this creates stress and can lead to the id taking over. Mr Hyde is an example of the id taking over," says Dr Dave.

Importantly, Stevenson eloquently explains that the concept of people being either all good or all bad is incorrect. Each one of us has good and bad within us, reminds Dr Dave. The author was also able to highlight the importance of developing healthy coping mechanisms. To this day, most people do not know how to direct or express anger in a healthy way. "We must understand that anger, frustration, guilt, fear, and embarrassment are normal emotions, which we experience from the age of three onwards. They will not go away. We must learn to accept instead of suppressing them," she signs off.

