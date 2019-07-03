'Face Recognition' trials at Hyderabad Airport extended

national

On the first day, close to 100 passengers enrolled voluntarily for DigiYatra at the Airport

Representational picture

Hyderabad: In line with the central government's signature DigiYatra programme, Hyderabad International Airport on Tuesday set another milestone by extending its ongoing trials of Face Recognition (FR) to passengers.

The move, which was initiated on July 1, is slated to continue till July 31.

On the first day, close to 100 passengers enrolled voluntarily for DigiYatra at the Airport.

Currently, the trials is being offered to passengers who travel with hand baggage and are bound for the select cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

The airport has set up dedicated registration counters near the domestic departure gates. One can visit any of the counters at the airport with a valid government ID, contact details and get their face captured by the camera. Once this is done, a unique DigiYatra ID is generated for the passenger.

The ID is valid for subsequent travels during the trial period.

An exclusive FR e-gate is available at the departure gate, where the registered passenger can get their boarding card scanned and face the camera. Upon successful verification, the e-gate will open instantly, allowing the passenger to enter the terminal.

Passengers must, however, complete their check-in process before accessing the FR e-gate.

Since this is a trial phase, CISF personnel will still physically verify the travel documents and ID details of the registered passenger at the departure gate.

The checked-in passenger can then proceed to a dedicated FR channel for security check, where the FR camera will verify the credentials, followed by mandatory frisking by CISF personnel. After, CISF approval, the passenger can head for boarding.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates