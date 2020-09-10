Facebook 'profiting off hate': Software engineer quits company

Amid growing debate surrounding Facebook’s collusion with hate peddlers, a software engineer, Ashok Chandwaney has quit the company citing ethical reasons.

"I'm quitting because I can no longer stomach contributing to an organization that is profiting off hate in the US and globally," wrote Chandwaney in a letter posted on Facebook's internal employee network, reports NDTV.

The lengthy document had adequate details, instances and links to cement the points Chandwaney made.

However, Facebook spokeswoman Liz Bourgeois said had said, "We don't benefit from hate. We invest billions of dollars each year to keep our community safe and are in deep partnership with outside experts to review and update our policies.”

Parliament panel grills Facebook India boss on 'misuse' of platform

Bourgeois added, “This summer we launched an industry leading policy to go after QAnon, grew our fact-checking program, and removed millions of posts tied to hate organizations - over 96% of which we found before anyone reported them to us."

Chawdney, whose preferred pronouns are they/them, added that the social media giant has done too little to combat racism, incitements of violence, and disinformation. "It is clear to me that despite the best efforts of many of us who work here, and outside advocates like Color Of Change (civil rights group that criticizes Facebook), Facebook is choosing to be on the wrong side of history," they wrote

The group's executive director, Rashad Robinson, who said he had met Chandwaney more than a year earlier, said they were among many people of color within the company who have complained about its direction on similar issues.

"We need more Facebook employees to speak out. We need more Facebook people to push harder," Robinson said. "I've just come to realize how all of these moments have hit them, how much they don't trust Mark Zuckerberg."

