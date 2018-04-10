Facebook to notify users if data was shared with CA

Facebook says most of the affected users are in the US, though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the UK



Over 87 million users were affected by the data breach

Get ready to find out if your Facebook data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

Facebook says most of the affected users are in the US, though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the UK. In addition, all 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice titled "Protecting Your Information" with a link to see what apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. If they want, they can shut off apps individually or turn off third-party access to their apps completely.

Reeling from its worst privacy crisis in history - allegations that the Trump-affiliated data mining firm may have used ill-gotten user data to try to influence elections - Facebook is in full damage-control mode. CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that he made a "huge mistake" in failing to take a broad view of what Facebook's responsibility is in the world. He's set to testify before Congress next week.

2.2 BN

No. of Facebook users who will receive the notice

