Facing the fury! Juhi Chawla faces flak for her post for Bachchans

Juhi Chawla was forced to delete her tweet after she faced flak for her Ayurveda post for the Bachchans. Netizens wondered if she meant Aishwarya or Aaradhya, when she wrote, "Amitji, Abhishek, Ayurveda... jaldi theek ho jaayenge," while extending a get well soon message. Later, Chawla explained, "My earlier tweet was not a typo. I wrote Ayurveda to mean that with nature's grace they will recover fast." Netizens found it hard to digest and felt she was covering up her error.

Here's what she tweeted:

Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery ðÂÂÂ My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant , when I wrote , Ayurveda , that with Nature's Grace , it will help to recover fast . ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¿â­Âï¸Â@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 12, 2020

Earlier this month, Juhi Chawla posted a picture to promote Ayurveda.

For the uninitiated, most of the staff members working at the Bachchans' - Jalsa, Janak, Vatsa and Pratiksha, in Juhu Scheme, have tested negative for the virus. Nearly 60 people, including the staff, who were considered high-risk after Amitabh and Abhishek were hospitalised, underwent the test. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said 34 tested negative, while the reports of 23 were awaited. Sources at Nanavati Hospital said that the Bachchans are in stable condition.

Though Jaya Bachchan, who recently returned from Delhi, has tested negative, sources close to the family say she is being closely monitored for symptoms. Meanwhile, Amit Sadh, who met Abhishek during the dubbing of Breathe 2, informed his fans that he has taken a precautionary COVID test which turned out to be negative too. In fact, Rekha's bungalow has also been declared as a containment zone. The actress' driver was tested positive for COVID-19.

