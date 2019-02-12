Facts being 'deliberately twisted', says Anil Ambani's company on Rahul Gandhi's allegations

national

The statement came hours after Gandhi used a fresh media report to allege that Anil Ambani had prior information about the Rafale deal and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acted as a middleman for the industrialist

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence company on Tuesday rubbished Congress President Rahul Gandhi's charge that the industrialist had prior information about the signing of the Rafale deal and said the facts are being "deliberately twisted and reality being ignored".

Reliance Defence Spokesperson: Discussion on proposed MoU was clearly with reference to cooperation between Airbus Helicopter and Reliance. It had no connection whatsoever with Government to Government Agreement between France and India for 36 Rafale aircraft. https://t.co/3aqXKryrHT — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

In a statement, the company said the "purported email being referred by the Congress Party is regarding the discussion between Airbus and Reliance Defence regarding Civil & Defence Helicopter Programs under ‘Make in India.' The statement came hours after Gandhi used a fresh media report to allege that Anil Ambani had prior information about the Rafale deal and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acted as a ‘middleman’ÂÂÂ for the industrialist.



Addressing a press conference here this morning, Gandhi displayed some papers and said, "An email has come to light that states, “Ambani visited the (French Defence) Minister's office, Mentioned MoU in preparation and intention to sign during PM visit'. How is Anil Ambani meeting the French Defence Minister prior to Prime Minister's visit?"



Responding to this, the Reliance Defence spokesperson said, "Discussion on proposed MoU was clearly with reference to cooperation between Airbus Helicopter and Reliance. It had NO connection whatsoever with Government to Government Agreement between France and India for 36 Rafale aircraft."



The company spokesperson added: "It is in public domain that Airbus Helicopter has partnered with Mahindra for the Military Helicopter Program. Also, for the record, MoU for Rafale aircraft was signed between France and India on 25 January 2016 and not in April 2015."



Citing the media report, Gandhi had claimed that an Airbus executive wrote that Mr. Anil Ambani met the French Defence Minister and told him 10 days before the Rafale deal was signed that he was going to get it. The Reliance Defence spokesperson said, "From the above, it is evident that the facts are being deliberately twisted and reality being ignored.”

