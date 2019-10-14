Faf du Plessis rues South Africa's inexperience after series loss

Pune: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis yesterday acknowledged that the difference between his team and India in the ongoing Test series has been the "inexperience" of the Proteas as it's not possible to replace world-class players like Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers overnight. South Africa were thrashed by 203 runs in the first Test and lost by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test here to lose the series.

"I think, it's purely a case of inexperience. I said before this Test series, your best Test teams are the teams with the most experience. When it comes to this Indian team, there's a lot of experience in that dressing room, there's a lot of Test matches behind their names," a dejected Du Plessis said. "We are at this stage where we have lost almost all of our experience. Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, all of them were seasoned campaigners. You don't replace those guys overnight.

And now it's a new group of guys, who have played 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 15 Test matches. That will take time. If you take the best players out of any team, they would find the same challenges," Du Plessis explained.

