Fairy tales 2.0

things-to-do

A series of theatre workshops take a critical look at classic children's stories, aiming to make them more relevant and realistic

When the clock strikes midnight in the fairy tale of Cinderella, could the prince have offered to drop her home instead of leaving everything to chance? Or, why did Snow White have to accept an apple offered by a stranger?

These are concerns that may not strike one when reading much-loved classics to a child, but scratch the surface and there is much to question in their basic premise. Fixing Foolish Fairy Tales, a series of summer theatre workshops for children "who dare to disagree" aims to make these stories more relevant and realistic, and set them free from their regressive mould if need be.



Shivani Tibrewala

Playwright and theatre director Shivani Tibrewala, who has designed the workshops for six- to 10-year-olds, tells us that the sessions are spread across three weeks, with one Saturday dedicated to Snow White, Cinderella and Red Riding Hood each. "The kids are going to enact the stories, with definite points of departure.

For example, I will ask them if it was okay for Cinderella to allow three women to continue to exploit her. This remains a forbidden question because it takes away from the victim status. So, by the end of the session, it will be a completely different fairy tale," Tibrewala explains. "We need to tell stories that can better equip this generation."

On May 4, 11 and 18, 10 am

At Shantivan, Malabar Hill. Register nolicenseyet@gmail.com log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 2,000 (one workshop)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates