Faisal Hasan Mirza recruited others for terror training in Pakistan, say cops

After returning to India from Pakistan post a two-week training of handling weapons, IEDs and carrying out lone-wolf attacks, 32-year-old suspected terrorist Faisal Hasan Mirza was waiting for instructions from his handlers to execute tasks that were supposed to be assigned to him. But even before he could use his skills in carrying out terror activities, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested him on Sunday.

Investigation has revealed that Jogeshwari resident Mirza had brainwashed a few people from Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and were preparing to take them to Pakistan for training.

Sources said that all those who have been named by Mirza were under the radar of the probe agency. Investigation has also revealed that Pakistan's intelligence agency -Inter-Services Intelligence - is involved in the training process.

According to sources, Mirza was a motivator and facilitator and his Sharjhah-based relative Farooq Devadiwala is an old aide of Chotta Shakeel. Devadiwala had arranged for Mirza's travel to Karachi via Dubai.

On being questioned, Mirza revealed that he went to Karachi in the first week of March and returned to Mumbai in mid-April after undergoing the training. The probe agency booked seven more people under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case, after he gave descriptions about some trainers, facilitators and a maulana. Though the ATS has questioned Mirza's brother Asif, no involvement of the family has been found in the case.