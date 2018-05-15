Faisal Hasan Mirza recruited others for terror training in Pakistan, say cops
After returning to the city in mid-April, he was waiting for instructions from his handlers to execute various 'tasks'
Accused Faisal Hasan Mirza
After returning to India from Pakistan post a two-week training of handling weapons, IEDs and carrying out lone-wolf attacks, 32-year-old suspected terrorist Faisal Hasan Mirza was waiting for instructions from his handlers to execute tasks that were supposed to be assigned to him. But even before he could use his skills in carrying out terror activities, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested him on Sunday.
Investigation has revealed that Jogeshwari resident Mirza had brainwashed a few people from Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and were preparing to take them to Pakistan for training.
Sources said that all those who have been named by Mirza were under the radar of the probe agency. Investigation has also revealed that Pakistan's intelligence agency -Inter-Services Intelligence - is involved in the training process.
According to sources, Mirza was a motivator and facilitator and his Sharjhah-based relative Farooq Devadiwala is an old aide of Chotta Shakeel. Devadiwala had arranged for Mirza's travel to Karachi via Dubai.
On being questioned, Mirza revealed that he went to Karachi in the first week of March and returned to Mumbai in mid-April after undergoing the training. The probe agency booked seven more people under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case, after he gave descriptions about some trainers, facilitators and a maulana. Though the ATS has questioned Mirza's brother Asif, no involvement of the family has been found in the case.
IM link being probed
The probe agency is trying to verify whether Mirza was linked to an Indian Mujahideen module, which was recently busted by the Delhi special cell, as they have the same handler
A family man
Mirza comes from a middle-class background and is married with two kids. A school dropout, he used to work as an electrician. After returning from Pakistan, he hid his passport at his in-laws' place.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Pakistan is the victim of terrorism, says Abdul Basit