Fake cop dupes rape victim of Rs 6 lakh in Andheri

crime

the woman told the police that she ended up paying about Rs. 6 lakh to Horambare for the registration of the case. Despite the payment, he kept delaying it by giving some reason or the other.

Representational image

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a policeman and duping a rape victim of Rs. 6 lakh in Mumbai on the pretext of registering a case. The accused identified as Uttam Horambare (42), was arrested based on a complaint filed by the victim at Shivaji Nagar police station.

According to a police officer, "In the complaint, the victim said that her relative raped her multiple times since 2013 by threatening to reveal her pictures, which he had clicked secretly. In 2017, she moved to suburban Govandi. However, the accused continued to blackmail and sexually harass her," the official said.

Fed up of the harassment, the victim approached an NGO activist, Nafisa, to seek help in lodging an FIR against the accused. "Nafisa took the victim to Horambare, who posed as a policeman and demanded money to register a case against her relative. Horambare would usually meet the victim outside the police station often being accompanied by a relative," he added.

According to NDTV, the woman told the police that she ended up paying about Rs. 6 lakh to Horambare for the registration of the case. Despite the payment, he kept delaying it by citing some reason or the other, the official said. "The victim finally realised that she was being cheated by Horambare, his relative and Nafisa," he said. She filed a complaint last week and acting on it, the police arrested Horambare a few days ago. Efforts are on to nab the other two, police said, adding that a probe into the case is on.

Also Read: Thane: Crime branch books four for running fake certificate racket

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.