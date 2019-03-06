Thane: Crime branch books four for running fake certificate racket

crime

Police said the 14-year-old institute, named Indian Institute of Management and Engineering, used to provide fake certificates for various courses so that students could fraudulently apply for jobs

Representational Image

The Thane crime branch on Monday booked a director of a private education institute from Nagpur and four other staffers, including two women, for giving out fake certificates. Police said the 14-year-old institute, named Indian Institute of Management and Engineering, used to provide fake certificates for various courses so that students could fraudulently apply for jobs.

The accused employees have been identified as Priti Ghantol, who has documents of the children who have received fake certificates, Naeem, the director of the institute, and Pallavi Chauhan, the administrator against whom cops have filed the case.

A team has been dispatched to Nagpur to get more details about them. The Thane cops began investigating the institute a month ago after getting a tip-off about five men from Dombivli and Kalyan acquiring fake certificates.

The men have been identified as Mugatsab Shaynur who got a degree certificate for BBA, Avinash Kadam, who got a diploma in mechanical engineering, Arpan Mukherjee who received a B.Tech in mechanical engineering, Samadhan Shinde who got an MBA in production and pharmaceutical management and Santosh Ovhale, who got a certificate for Delhi Board of Secondary and Senior Secondary Education from the institute.

According to police officer Aviraj Kurade, this institute has also given out fake hall tickets and mark sheets. Whenever students approached them, they assured to provide them with the certificate for the course in a few days after making a payment of a few lakh rupees.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates