'Family': Karisma remembers uncle Rishi Kapoor by sharing a beautiful family picture

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at 8:45 am IST after battling leukaemia for over two years. His last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. Family members and close friends were at the rites throughout.

Almost everyone from the Bollywood industry took to their social media accounts to pay homage and tribute to the actor and his legend and legacy. His niece Karishma Kapoor had something more to say than just paying condolences. Karishma shared a beautiful family portrait on her Instagram handle. The picture includes Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Kunal Kapoor, among other members of the family.

View this post on Instagram Family âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onMay 1, 2020 at 4:23am PDT

The picture left Rishi's fan emotional who poured their heart out in the comments section by saying that they will miss Rishi.

Karisma is the elder daughter of Randhir Kapoor who is Rishi's elder brother. Earlier in the day, Karisma had shared a black and white throwback photo and wrote, "Always looking over family... chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you... #uncle #legend".

Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, remembered her Chintu uncle in a sweet way. She shared a clip from husband Saif Ali Khan's film, Hum Tum, in which Rishi Kapoor can be seen singing the classic Hindi song, 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi', from his own movie Bobby, which was his first leading role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onApr 30, 2020 at 8:34am PDT

