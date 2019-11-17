Family time for Dipa Karmakar
On Saturday, Dipa Karmakar posted pictures on Instagram.
Dipa Karmakar
India's star gymnast Dipa Karmakar enjoyed her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra with coach Bishweshwar Nandi and his family. On Saturday, she posted these pictures on Instagram and captioned them: "Family Time."
