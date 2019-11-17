MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Family time for Dipa Karmakar

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 07:35 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

On Saturday, Dipa Karmakar posted pictures on Instagram.

Dipa Karmakar
Dipa Karmakar

India's star gymnast Dipa Karmakar enjoyed her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra with coach Bishweshwar Nandi and his family. On Saturday, she posted these pictures on Instagram and captioned them: "Family Time."

Dipa

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

dipa karmakartaj mahalsports news

Virat Kohli plays 'Gully Cricket' with kids

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK