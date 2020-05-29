Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwala passes away in Ahmedabad

Renowned astrologer and columnist Bejan Daruwalla passed away in a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday evening. He was 89 years old. He was put on ventilator last Saturday after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

According to the Economic Times, many media outlets reported that the famed astrologer passed away of Coronavirus but his son Nastur, an astrologer himself, refuted the rumours. Reports of Daruwalla being tested positive for the virus had also emerged, which was quashed by Nastur. The Times of India had confirmed on Sunday that Daruwalla was suffering from pneumonia and lung infection and the oxygen level in his body had gone down as well.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was one of the first to offer condolences. He said in a tweet that he is 'saddened' by Daruwalla’s passing.

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

A practising Zoroastrian, the astrologer was known to be a devotee of Lord Ganesha. According to his website, he would combine principles of various techniques such as Vedic astrology, palmistry, numerology, Kabalah tarot, I-Ching and even western astrology for his predictions. His successful predictions on the market movement and volatility made him popular among businessmen.

(With inputs from PTI)

