Fanne Khan postponed to 3 August, will clash with Irrfan Khan's Karwaan

The sizzling pair of the 1999 super hit romantic film, Taal- Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor have reunited after 17 years for the film Fanne Khan. The film is an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous. The movie, which also features Rajkummar Rao, is directed by Atul Manjrekar.

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanne Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his son, who is an aspirational singer. While Anil Kapoor's first look from the film showed the actor sporting salt-and-pepper hair, those in the know say that he is sporting a lean look in the film, for, which he had gone off salt and sugar.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film, and interestingly, Rajkummar Rao will play her love interest in this film.

Pictures from the sets earlier surfaced on the internet, building intrigue amongst the audience.

After Prernaa Arora's legal fuss with the film, T-Series' Bhushan Kumar came on board to take over the film as its producer, along with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra.

A Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and ROMPL Films production, Fanne Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and nominees of ROMPL. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

