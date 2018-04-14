Fans are all praise for Priyanka Chopra's glimpse in 'A Kid Like Jake' trailer

While Priyanka Chopra makes a blink-and-miss kind appearance in the clip, her fans can't stop raving about her content and quality



Priyanka Chopra

The trailer for Priyanka Chopra's second Hollywood feature film, 'A Kid Like Jake', is out and people are losing their calm over the Bollywood beauty's glimpse. While Chopra makes a blink-and-miss kind appearance in the clip, her fans can't stop raving about her content and quality.

A fan wrote, "As she always says .. its not the length that matters its only the part and the importance of that particular in a story matters ... yup shes doing that #AKidLikeJake @priyankachopra can't wait..." Another fan tweeted, "My sweet beautiful Amal. Content over quantity #AKidLikeJake". A fan posted, "Finally!!! Look how beautiful she is looking. @priyankachopra #AKidLikeJake".

"Just seeing @priyankachopra's name flash on the trailer amongst such an incredible, powerful, stellar cast...makes me proud! #AKidLikeJake", read another post. A tweet read, "I love the trailer. This is the kind of movie I love to watch. Be it a small role, it's gonna be a huge for PC. #AKidLikeJake".

One post read, "@priyankachopra Aww Loved #AKidLikeJake Trailer". The 2-minute-36-second-long clip shows a couple with a four-year-old kid who is interested in fairytales and princesses. The confusion and doubtfulness ensue leading to tension between the couple.

The film revolves around the gender-conforming play, modern parenting, and understanding in relationships. The drama flick was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2018 and got a standing ovation from the audience. The film also stars Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, and Octavia Spencer in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theaters on June 8, 2018.

