Fans block streets in San Francisco to meet Kylie Jenner

The fans camped out and started lining up since Wednesday to meet Kylie Jenner

More than 2000 fans of reality TV star Kylie Jenner brought San Francisco to a stop on Friday, as she opened her pop-up make-up store. The 20-year-old was on hand to greet her dedicated fans, who swarmed the streets outside the shop, reported the TMZ.

"I can't wait San Fran! (sic)" Kylie posted on her Instagram before the launch. The fans camped out and started lining up since Wednesday to meet their favourite star. Several streets had to be shut down in order to reign in the chaos.

