Fans celebrate 61 years of Kamal Haasan in the industry!

Kamal Haasan has clocked 61 years in the industry - 61 years of entertaining India through pathbreaking films and his strong screen presence. Popularly known as Ulaganayagan, Haasan kicked off his career as a child artist in Kalathur Kannamma that won him the President's Gold Medal, and there was no looking back for him.

Haasan has won four National Awards, 19 Filmfare Awards, a Padma Shri, a Padma Bhushan, an Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Chevalier) and a mention in the Limca Book of Records. He is the only actor in the country with the distinction to have had a 61-year-long career in films. To honour this amazing feat and the superstar himself, his fans across the world are all set to celebrate.

Kamal Haasan has one of the largest fan bases across India and worldwide. As part of the celebration, the team that works with him closely has assembled a listicle titled, '61 Facts You Didn't About Kamal Haasan', which will be uploaded on the website for his fans. This listicle includes all of the fun facts and accolades about the legend. Interestingly, a song has been composed by Mr Arul Dev and written by Mr Snehan titled, 'Kalaigalin Thalaivan', as a tribute to him. A mash-up of all his hit songs dedicated to his fans will also be out today.

A series of video tributes by 100 fans across the globe have been collated and will also be released. The purpose of this will be sending big love to Haasan on his 61st cinema anniversary and it will run with the hashtag: #61TrailBlazingYrsOfKamal. Kamal Haasan's team has also created a biographical video (soon to be published) that chronicles his journey in cinema as a child artist to the huge inspiration that he is today.

