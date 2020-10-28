Fans deserve to know about Rohit Sharma's fitness: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has called for more transparency on the status of limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury after he was seen practising at the Mumbai Indians' nets within hours of being left out of the squad for an upcoming tour of Australia. The BCCI did not throw much light on Rohit's fitness and just stated that it is monitoring his progress while announcing the three teams for the Australia tour on Monday. "We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half away. What actually is the problem with him will help everybody.

And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don't know what kind of injury it is," Gavaskar told Star Sports after the game between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday. "I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody," he added.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20Is, as many ODIs and four Tests. The series is scheduled to start on November 27. KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal, who too has missed out on the last two games due to injury, was named in the Indian contingent for the tour.



"The Indian cricket fan deserves to know, more than anything else. The franchisees, I understand. They don't want to give their hand away. They don't want to give the opposition any psychological advantage. But we are talking about the Indian team here. Even Agarwal for example. For an Indian cricket fan, they ought to know what happens to two of their key players," Gavaskar said.

