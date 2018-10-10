Fans gush over Prabhas' clean-shaven look, see photo

regional-cinema

Prabhas will turn 39 on October 23 but fans feel he looks years younger

Prabhas

South sensation Prabhas is shooting for his untitled next in Pisa, Italy, with co-star Pooja Hegde. Yesterday, a snapshot of his look in Radha Krishna Kumar's Telugu film went viral. Fans could not stop fussing over it.

After his bearded looks in Baahubali and the upcoming thriller, Saaho, fans are digging his clean-shaven look. The actor turns 39 on October 23 but fans feel he looks years younger. Now, there is one more reason to celebrate the countdown to his big day. Not just this, Prabhas' co-actor Pooja Hegde has been sharing some interesting photos on her Instagram account.

This is Pooja Hegde's first film alongside Prabhas. The film is reportedly said to be a period love story set in the backdrop of Europe. Other details related to the movie are still under wraps. Prabhas was last seen on screen in 2017 in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and is currently busy shooting for Saaho, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Talking of Pooja Hegde, she is also shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, one of the most successful comedy franchises featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani. Housefull 4 marks Pooja's first tryst at the comedy genre.

