Fans in shock over Irrfan Khan's demise; share condolence messages on Twitter

It's not every day that you find an actor and a human being as fine and brilliant as Irrfan Khan. The Angrezi Medium actor, who had been battling neuroendocrine tumour for the past two years, breathed his last on April 29, 2020. His death has left countless fans reeling and taking to social media to express their sorrow.

One Twitter user shared:

RIP #IrrfanKhan ð¢



We love and will miss you so much.

Have a peaceful journey sir. ð¤² pic.twitter.com/W7CGfdXMZE — Jays Roshan ♦ (@iamjaysroshan) April 29, 2020

Another fan tweeted, "He had no filmy background. He had no bollywood godfather. He didn't get overnight success. It was never an easy journey for him. You will be missed #IrrfanKhan."

He had no filmy background. He had no bollywood godfather. He didn't get overnight success.



It was never an easy journey for him. You will be missed #IrrfanKhan . pic.twitter.com/wazuP67xnc — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) April 29, 2020

A fan wrote as how Irrfan Khan will always be remembered for his performances. He wrote, "Irfan Khan - an actor beyond compare! May he always be remembered for his beautiful performances and live in our hearts forever!"

Another fan shared a moment from Irrfan's movie, Life Of Pi, that had a poignant quote.

But what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.

ððð#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/ptviQqYCX4 — MAN IN BLUE (@sambit_45) April 29, 2020

Several other Twitter users remembered Irrfan Khan for the stellar actor he was. Here are some tweets in remembrance of the actor:

"He was the absolute highlight of Jurassic World for me... love you sir #IrrfanKhan"

"Gone too soon, bt love for you will nvr fade away from our hearts. One of the finest actor, India had even produced. Inspirational for everyone around the world. You made people believe Talent >>> Looks."

"The legend #IrrfanKhan was suffering and now he is resting peacefully. You'll be missed."

Irrfan Khan, whose last film was Angrezi Medium, was seen in memorable films like Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium, amongst others.

