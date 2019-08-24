Fans throng Bandra station for a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan visited the station to inaugurate a postal envelope with a photograph of Bandra on its cover that will be made available at local post offices, along with other places.
On Friday afternoon, the usually crowded Bandra station was brimming with even more people. The reason: a super (star) sighting at the heritage structure — that of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor visited the station to inaugurate a postal envelope with a photograph of Bandra on its cover that will be made available at local post offices, along with other places.
While platform No.1 of the station was overcrowded, a sizeable mob had gathered outside the area too, awaiting Khan's arrival. The event was organised by local MLA Ashish Shelar, who had invited Khan as the chief guest to inaugurate the cover. Khan, aware of the massive crowd that had gathered to see him and the traffic chaos it had caused, apologised to traffic and police authorities. He also said, "I have romanced, danced and done songs with many actresses at different stations, except Bandra. Now, I might add it to my future list [for movies] as I have visited it."
Fans gather on the skywalk in Bandra West, outside the station, to catch a glimpse of Khan. Pic/Clayton Murzello
At the event, Shelar announced that near the station, a section is being planned that will play videos of popular spots in Bandra, "We will have videos showcasing the insides of popular places in Bandra and also a video of Khan's house, where he would say hello to the people viewing it." However, this plan is still in the pipeline and will take time to be implemented.
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan: Let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long
The event, which lasted for 15 to 20 minutes, even saw commuters stepping out of trains to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star. On the other hand, there were people who could not find auto rickshaws as the road outside the station had been cleared for Khan's arrival and security reasons. However, this issue was resolved within a few minutes of Khan's departure. The station went back to normal at 5 pm, just before the start of the evening peak hours.
