Fans want Danielle Wyatt to meet Virat Kohli, warn her of Anushka Sharma

England women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt, who became popular among Indian fans after she proposed marriage to India cricket captain Virat Kohli via Twitter in 2014, is in the city for a tri-series involving India and Australia at the Brabourne Stadium. And, Indian fans are keen on her meeting Kohli in Mumbai, where he now resides with actor wife Anushka Sharma.



Yesterday, Wyatt posted a picture on Twitter of the England team's visit to the Elephanta Caves, and wrote, "Day off in Mumbai so we're off to have a look at Elephanta Island."

To this, one cricket enthusiast replied, "Kohli's place is quite near to that location." Another added: "You r only 12 km far from Virat Kohli house." A third even warned her saying: "Be aware of Anushka Sharma."

