Farah Khan gets home cooked food for judges of Super Dancer Chapter 3

Farah Khan dons many hats and effortlessly manages different roles. Farah is not only known as a dance choreographer and director but also known as an excellent cook. She is known for her cooking skills by her industry friends and she likes to cook for family and friends. Farah is very passionate about cooking and likes to treat her friends.

So, when Farah visited the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3 for Guru Shishya Special episode, she ensured to treat the Super judges with her home cooked food.

Farah is a foodie and so are our judges of Super Dancer. Farah told the Super judges to not carry food and she packed some delicious food. They all enjoyed the meal together. Now we wonder if Farah had got her famous Yakhani pulao or some other dish.

On the work front, Farah will be directing a film under director Rohit Shetty's production house Rohit Shetty Picturez. Reacting to the development the Happy New Year director said, "Sometimes the Universe just conspires to give you what you didn't even imagine Together with Rohit, Who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise a 'Mother of all Entertainers'! Can't wait to say "Roll Camera" for this one!!".

It will be exciting to see these two creative minds come together to create a larger than life spectacle. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez.

