Farah Khan gets interviewed by her kids, says they're embarrassed by her answers

Filmmaker-producer Farah Khan has been spending a lot of time at home with her husband and three kids - Anya, Diva and Czar - thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. In a recent video that has gone viral on the internet, we can see Farah's kids interviewing her, and it's quite fun!

Farah shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Tables have turned. My lovely kids are interviewing me! And looks like they are quite embarrassed by answers. Here's a snippet of our #BachFUNMoment and all our masti!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) onMay 4, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

Farah Khan's children ask her about things like if she likes rap songs, to which she says that she likes the song 'Rail Gadi, Rail Gadi'. They also ask her if she liked puppies when she was growing up, and what is the answer to 37 multiplied by 12.

Several of Farah's fans found the video very cute and funny. One Instagram user commented, "soo cute god bless u all" while another said, "Love you Farah... don't tell anyone but you're my favourite" and yet another Insta user wrote, "This is a wonderful way to keep your children entertained. Being a teacher, I know how hard it is to teach online and be with my own kids trying to help them understand school work but nothing beats making time with your own kids and just doing something out of the ordinary..."

Well, seems like Farah Khan sure has got her kids' attention!

