Farah Khan's quiz show Backbenchers will take you back to school days

There's nothing quite like reliving one's school days. And, although many didn't think of school as "fun" when they were students, the memories tend to evoke a sense of wistful joy. This is exactly what 'Backbenchers' – the first non-fiction show on Flipkart Video Originals aims to do. Scheduled to premiere on the Flipkart app on October 19, 2019, the show will be hosted by leading Bollywood director, Farah Khan. Known for her cheeky humour and no-holds-barred one-liners, Farah will quiz some of Bollywood and sports' finest in her classroom!

Did you know Parineeti Chopra was a teacher's pet or Sania Mirza was an Urdu expert at a very young age? Find out all this and more on Backbenchers. There will be a total of 20 episodes, with a new episode airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. A one-of-a-kind web quiz show, 'Backbenchers' adds fun and a whole lot of laughter to the idea of a classroom. The audience will see some of their favourite celebrities appear for their exams one more time under the watchful eyes of Farah Khan, who plays the dean of the "school". The show will put the star guests in the 'hot seat', testing their general knowledge through several rounds of written and oral tests.. As the fun host, Farah will switch between playing a tough-as-nails principal and being her usual quirky self. Each episode will feature some comedy sketches too.

The opening episode will feature Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty, reliving their school memories as you've never seen before! Sania Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, and Tapsee Pannu are among the other celebrities who will appear in subsequent episodes.

Farah Khan with Prakash Sikaria

The premise of Backbenchers is so much fun; and will present a side of celebrities to audiences they have never seen before. I am really excited about this association and the show because its format (me being in charge!) reflects my style and personality so aptly. Also, the beauty of this show is that it truly brings learning and entertainment together in a very unique manner making it a great watch for all age groups."

For the audience, the fun doesn't end with watching their favourite stars put their wits to the test. They will also see the stars shake a leg with the signature hook step on every episode of the show. In a unique social media partnership with TikTok, Flipkart Video Originals gives viewers a chance to replicate the step and win exciting prizes.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates