Fardeen Khan on body shaming culture: We need to get over these damn things

bollywood

In 2016, Fardeen Khan was trolled on social media after pictures in which his weight gain was visible, went viral. After that, Fardeen had taken to social media to give it back to the haters in a long post. Now, Fardeen looks fitter than before

Fardeen Khan with wife Natasha at Farah Ali Khan's book launch. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Fardeen Khan, who was trolled over his weight gain, says people need to get over the body shaming practice. Fardeen was interacting with the media when he attended the launch of his cousin sister Farah Khan Ali's book Farah Khan - A Bejewelled Life in Mumbai on Tuesday.

All pictures/Yogen Shah

In 2016, Fardeen was trolled on social media after pictures in which his weight gain was visible, went viral. After that, Fardeen had taken to social media to give it back to the haters in a long post. Now, Fardeen looks fitter than before.

On his body shaming experience, he said: "I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don't care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved and what's not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don't read much about myself these days."

Praising Farah, Fardeen said: "I am very excited. It's kind of difficult to believe that 25 years of our careers have gone by and we all have grown up together. It just seems like yesterday. We are just happy and proud for her. She has always been a go-getter. Whenever and whatever she has envisioned for herself in life, she has gone for it and done it."

View Photos: Fardeen Khan: At 47, this Bollywood hunk is now a family man

Will he return to acting in the near future? "In different capacities, yes, I want to act. But collectively, I want to produce and direct things. We are planning on that, so I will make a formal announcement regarding that soon." Fardeen was last seen on-screen in "Dulha Mil Gaya", which released in 2010.

Also read: Fardeen Khan's sister Laila has a special message for nephew Azarius

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates