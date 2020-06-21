Farewell, my friend! John Abraham mourns the loss of Malayalam filmmaker Sachy

John Abraham is mourning the loss of Malayalam filmmaker KR Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy. The writer, director's final rites were performed in Kochi on Friday.

John took to Twitter to express his grief. Here's what the actor Tweeted:

Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend. #RIP #Sachy pic.twitter.com/VdDSE168xY — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 18, 2020

Sachy, who was 48-year-old, passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur, Kerala. Sachy had undergone a hip replacement surgery and a few hours post the operation, he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to the hospital.

He has directed Prithviraj starter 'Ayyappannum Koshiyum' recently which had become a hit and won much applause for its unique narrative and portrait of a police officer played by actor Biju Menon. Barely three weeks ago, Abraham had announced that he was remaking Sachy's Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

On May 26, John Abraham had tweeted, "Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience..we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake in Hindi. Really Excited! [sic]"

A theatre artist, Sachy made his directorial debut with Anarkali starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. His collaboration with writer Sethu produced popular movies such as Chocolate (2007), Robinhood (2009), Makeup Man (2011) and Seniors (2012).

