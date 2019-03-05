Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar engaged? Here's the ring of truth

bollywood

Netizens are convinced that Farhan Akhtar has popped the question to Shibani Dandekar, and the two are engaged

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's latest loved-up snapshot on Instagram has the two flaunting rings. The actor-filmmaker posted the picture and wrote, "There's something so real about holding hands, a kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little - Unknown (sic)."



Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar





Netizens are convinced that he has popped the question and the two are engaged. Congratulations have also been pouring in though they have not confirmed the buzz. Perhaps it's just Insta official.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor also kickstarted his new year celebrations with Dandekar and friends at an undisclosed location, pictures of which were shared on social media, and Shibani looked at ease and comfortable with Farhan's kids. They are surely the latest 'IT couple' of Bollywood.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production Gully Boy and is also gearing up for his upcoming 'The Sky Is Pink' where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after 'Dil Dhadakne' and 'Toofan.'

