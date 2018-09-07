Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on the trail

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar is on a tour of Canada with composers Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, and guess who accompanied them at the gig.

Shibani Dandekar

There have been hushed whispers about Farhan Akhtar's bonding with the model-turned-actress Shibani Dandekar. The actor-filmmaker-singer added fuel to the speculation by wishing Shibani on her birthday (August 28). He shared her snapshot on Instastory with emojis of hearts and kisses.

This was not enough to leave the town talking about the duo, Shibani Dandekar shared a snap on Instagram in which she is seen holding the hand of a man whose back is to the camera. It didn't take long for netizens to guess that it was Farhan.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram photo cred @anuragrao A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) onSep 1, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

New couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar went on a hiking trip in Vancouver. The actor-filmmaker-singer shared an Instastory, which has Shibani looking weary after the walk.



Farhan Akhtar

Farhan is on a tour of Canada with composers Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. He seems to have taken time off for a bit of adventure with his ladylove. The duo is throwing caution to the wind.

Also Read: Section 377 Verdict: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Others Laud SC's Decision

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates