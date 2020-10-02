Farhan Akhtar: Please stop being so gullible

Farhan Akhtar has denied hiring a former employee of Sushant Singh Rajput at his home. The actor-filmmaker cleared the air after reports suggested that the late actor's cook, Keshav, was now working for him. Farhan took to his Twitter account to set the record straight.

A furious Akhtar posted, "For the record, I have no person named Keshav working at my house. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn't make it true." Keshav is said to have given Rajput a glass of juice hours before the actor's death.

For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies.

Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true. https://t.co/Fkex3iUHug — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 1, 2020

His tweet came in response to a user's tweet who wrote: "Breaking news...Neeraj at Sara Ali Khan's house and Keshav at Farhan's house. But why they r employing the suspects?? @FarOutAkhtar." The user tagged the post with #CBIFiles302InSSRCase and #SushantSinghRajputCase. While Farhan Akhtar has denied such claims, Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan is yet to come out with a statement.

Keshav used to work as a cook at Sushant's Bandra apartment, and allegedly served the late actor a glass of juice on the morning of June 14, hours before the actor's death.

With inputs from IANS