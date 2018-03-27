Farhan Akhtar deletes Facebook account

Farhan Akhtar's move comes after Facebook faced worldwide criticism over the claims that Cambridge Analytica hired by Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, harvested and misused data on 50 million members



Farhan Akhtar

Actor Farhan Akhtar today announced he has "permanently" deleted his account from social networking website Facebook. "Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active," Farhan posted on Twitter.

The 44-year-old actor's move comes after Facebook faced worldwide criticism over the claims that Cambridge Analytica, the UK data analysis firm hired by Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, harvested and misused data on 50 million members. The actor-director, however, did not mention the reason for quitting the platform.

