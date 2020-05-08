Farhan Akhtar donates 1,000 PPE kits in hospitals

Farhan Akhtar announced that he has contributed 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to help the frontline workers, and urged the people to help them to make their fight smoother. The actor, 46, shared the information on social media and signalled the need for more supply of PPE kits in hospitals.

He also detailed the cost of the PPE kits, guided his followers on how they can make the contribution, and also mentioned that he would personally extend his gratitude to everyone.

"Every PPE kit costs Rs 650, and will be provided to the hospitals most in need of it." Apart from Akhtar, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha are also raising funds for donation of PPE kits to healthcare workers.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever