Farhan Akhtar helps build a home for a homeless man

Since the past several months, Farhan Akhtar has been helping a homeless man build a roof over his head. Varanasi-based Divyanshu Upadhyay, secretary of the NGO, Hope Welfare Trust, which aims to bring about a change in rural India, shared the news on social media. He posted a video of Akhtar speaking to the family via a video call.

Thank you @FarOutAkhtar sir for listening to our appeal for a homeless Shiv Mandir Pujari and taking full responsibility to build his home.

We are amazed to see your dedication past many months for regular updates of construction. The family won’t sleep outside in cold anymore. pic.twitter.com/J1R5Kav45d — Divyanshu Upadhyay (@divyanshu_hope) December 10, 2020

The actor-filmmaker had kept in touch with them throughout the construction. "Thank you @FarOutAkhtar sir for listening to our appeal for a homeless Shiv Mandir pujari and taking responsibility to build his home. We are amazed to see your dedication and for seeking regular updates about the construction. The family won't sleep outside in the cold anymore," Upadhyay posted. Akhtar would have preferred to keep it quiet, but now fans know of his generous side as well.

