Search

Farhan Akhtar helps build a home for a homeless man

Updated: 14 December, 2020 13:45 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Varanasi-based Divyanshu Upadhyay, secretary of the NGO, Hope Welfare Trust, which aims to bring about a change in rural India, shared the news on social media

Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar

Since the past several months, Farhan Akhtar has been helping a homeless man build a roof over his head. Varanasi-based Divyanshu Upadhyay, secretary of the NGO, Hope Welfare Trust, which aims to bring about a change in rural India, shared the news on social media. He posted a video of Akhtar speaking to the family via a video call.

The actor-filmmaker had kept in touch with them throughout the construction. "Thank you @FarOutAkhtar sir for listening to our appeal for a homeless Shiv Mandir pujari and taking responsibility to build his home. We are amazed to see your dedication and for seeking regular updates about the construction. The family won't sleep outside in the cold anymore," Upadhyay posted. Akhtar would have preferred to keep it quiet, but now fans know of his generous side as well.

Also read: Watch Video: Farhan Akhtar Spends Weekend Jamming With Daughter Akira

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 14 December, 2020 13:38 IST

Tags

Farhan Akhtarbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK