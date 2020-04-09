Farhan Akhtar: Was tough to have only fats, carbs

Farhan Akhtar spent the better part of 2019 acquiring a ripped physique as he transformed into an on-screen boxer for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan. But this January, the actor had a tougher ask when he had to gain 15 kilos for a portion in the drama. While his fitness trainer modified his exercise regimen to include less strenuous activities, Akhtar had to alter his diet to attain the goal in six weeks.

"It was a challenge to adapt to a way of living that was [at odds with] my healthy lifestyle. Besides monitoring my exercise regimen, I had to change my eating habits and had to consume fats, carbohydrates and starch. That was tough," he says. Staying true to the schedule, a 15-kilo heavier Akhtar shot for the portion in early March. "For me, fitness is a way of life and not just a routine. So [putting on weight] was difficult."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps. Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news