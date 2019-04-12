Farhan Akhtar's debut album Echoes globally out now

music

A hugely successful and influential figure in India, Farhan Akhtar is an actor, screenwriter, director and producer with countless movies to his name

Farhan Akhtar

The much-anticipated debut album of Farhan Akhtar is globally launched today.

Talking about the album Farhan shares, "Over the last two years I felt a little bit of a burn-out setting in, just from working on films non-stop," further he adds. "I just felt I needed some time out for myself, to reconnect with other things, to look at where my life's at – I wanted to channel what I was feeling, and put it out there, just to share with people. And I found that process very cathartic."

Echoes is the result; a debut album that is deep and powerful, poignant and inspiring. It is also, a set of classic-sounding, self-written songs that reflect a childhood steeped in the greats of both Indian music, such as Kishore Kumar and Ravi Shankar, and of western rock and pop: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, David Bowie.

A hugely successful and influential figure in India, Farhan is an actor, screenwriter, director and producer with countless movies to his name. He has also flexed his musical muscles before – not least playing the part of the frontman of a rock band in the critically acclaimed film Rock On!! (2008) – but he's been keen to record his own album for a long time. Yet for years his other interests – and life – got in the way.

Explaining the album's title, he notes that, "Echoes. It's about chapters in my life and voices in my head that have influenced the writing. All of us have our personal journeys through life, through love. We struggle at times to make sense of our emotions and of the world around us. So here I am, speaking as honestly as I can about my journey."

Farhan announced the album is out as he took to his social media and shared, "The day is finally here. Echoes my debut album releases today. Thank you to all who collaborated and contributed along this journey. You know who you are. My heart is full of gratitude and love.

In the film space, the actor is undergoing rigorous training and isn't skipping any session as the role demands a certain kind of physique. Farhan will be essaying the character of a boxer in Toofan for which he is leaving no stone unturned to get in the skin of it.

Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming The Sky Is Pink where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne and Toofan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates