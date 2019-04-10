Farhan Akhtar's debut album Echoes to release soon

Updated: Apr 10, 2019, 11:19 IST | ANI

Farhan Akhtar recently wrapped up shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Priyanka Chopra

Farhan Akhtar's debut album Echoes to release soon

Three days after Farhan Akhtar released his latest single from his debut album 'Echoes', the actor has announced the release date of the album. The singer-actor shared the news on his twitter handle.

"Coming very soon... #3DaysToGo #Echoes," wrote the actor. The multi-talented star is known for some really groovy numbers like 'Rock On', 'Pichle Saat Din', 'Havan Kund' and many more in the music arena.

His debut album 'Echoes' will have a total of 11 songs, due to be released on April 12. 'Seagull', 'Why Couldn't It Be Me', and his latest 'Pain or Pleasure', have been released prior to the release of the album.

The 'Rock On' star recently wrapped up shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

farhan akhtarbollywood news

Deepika Padukone spotted shooting for Chhapaak in Delhi!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards

Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards